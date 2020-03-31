Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed who his toughest opponent has been in a Q&A session on Twitter on Tuesday night.

With the world in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has led to government guidelines to stay home and stop the spread.

The number of reported cases and deaths continue to spiral each day across the globe, but for those stuck inside to protect themselves, it’s also important to keep spirits high as the lockdown could continue for weeks.

That in turn has led to Van Dijk holding his Q&A session as he seemingly tried to boost morale amongst his followers by inviting them to ask him questions in midweek.

The Dutchman covered various topics and didn’t hold back in trolling his teammates and Reds legend Jamie Carragher with some of his answers, but intriguingly, he was also asked who his toughest opponent has been.

As seen in his tweet below, it’s hardly the most surprising of answers in truth, as he has revealed that it’s Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.

During his time at Liverpool thus far, Van Dijk has come up against some of the world’s top strikers, as he also conceded in a separate question that Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero is the toughest player he’s had to mark.

However, and as many other defenders in La Liga and around Europe will agree with, Messi has clearly caused him the most difficulty when going up against the Catalan giants in recent years.

It remains to be seen if the season is completed this year to allow Liverpool to go on and win the Premier League title, but even if he has been troubled by the likes of Messi and Aguero in the past, Van Dijk will no doubt be a fundamental figure in the success that the Merseyside giants go on to enjoy moving forward.

His impact in the backline has been crucial, and it could yet lead to another major trophy this season.