Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a boost in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Chelsea winger Willian.

It was recently claimed by Le 10 Sport that the Brazil international had decided not to sign a new contract at Chelsea and to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of his current deal, which is due to expire this summer.

Of course, it remains to be seen how the coronavirus situation affects the footballing schedule and the transfer market, but it seems likely that Willian will soon be on his way out of Chelsea.

And according to ESPN, the 31-year-old is keen to remain in the Premier League, which is good news for United and Arsenal, who were both linked as potential suitors for him in that aforementioned Le 10 Sport report.

Willian could be a useful addition at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of someone to come in as an upgrade on out-of-form attackers like Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

Still, many United fans would probably prefer someone at the peak of their game, even if Willian has long been one of the finest attacking players in Europe.

Arsenal might be a more realistic choice for Willian, with the Gunners known for trying to bag players on the cheap when possible.

Mikel Arteta may also feel it’s worth a short-term deal for Willian to take the pressure off the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil after relatively ineffective seasons.