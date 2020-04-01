Everton are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder and former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman has not hit the expected heights during his debut season in Italy and now 90min claim the Toffees are reportedly interested in bringing the player to Goodison Park, as they attempt to establish themselves amongst the Premier League elite.

Such a transfer coincides with the club’s long-term vision, having appointed Carlo Ancelotti back in December, much to the surprise of many. They are now hoping to make similar developments with their transfer policies too, through securing top class profiles like Ramsey.

The deal may not be entirely straightforward though, as Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the midfielder. As per the Transfer Window Podcast, Juventus are willing to offer the Red Devils cash plus Ramsey, for Paul Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is cited as being a fan of the 29-year-old, so the reported deal could be a tempting proposition for the club. United appear to be in the market for a new central midfielder, with the MEN citing Jack Grealish as one of their transfer targets.

The club will no doubt have a long shortlist of options though, so nobody can be completely ruled out of contention.

Ramsey’s name appears to be one to follow in the next transfer market, as he will no doubt continue to be linked with a move away. Everton do seem to be keen, but Juve would surely prefer to receive a ready made replacement over a transfer fee, if possible.