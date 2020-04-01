Liverpool have reportedly lined up Wolves winger Adama Traore as a potential replacement for either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have identified Traore as an ideal option for that area of the pitch after the club’s scouting team, led by Michael Edwards, delivered rave review of the player.

The report explains that Liverpool are working on potential signings to strengthen their wide areas, particularly if one of their star players leave. The same outlet report Real Madrid as being interested in Mane, with the club placing the forward as one of their top transfer targets.

It appears that Liverpool are putting contingency plans in place for such a scenario, with Traore emerging as an ideal replacement. The right-winger has been heavily praised this season, having improved significantly on his delivery in the final third. With four goals and seven assists in the Premier League, not many wide players have enjoyed a more productive campaign than the 24-year-old.

Recognised for his incredible pace and direct attacking threat, he does look to be an ideal fit in a Jurgen Klopp side. The German demands constant pressure from his team, with his attacking options also being effective on the break.

Traore has established himself in being one of the league’s top offensive talents this season, having seriously developed on the back of last year. He joined Wolves back in 2018 following frustrating spells at Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.