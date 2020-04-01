According to the Sun via Danish outlet BT, Arsenal’s hopes of signing Anis Ben Slimane could be boosted by the financial troubles that Brondby are expected to face due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

BT claim that Danish top-flight clubs may experience financial problems due to the football season being suspended due to Covid-19, with the Sun claiming that teams may have to cash in on their prized assets to stay out of the red.

Slimane broke into Brondby’s first-team in February, with the ace making four appearances for the side that are sitting 4th in the Superliga.

The Sun add that Slimane is one of the players that Brondby are willing to cash in on, should these financial problems impact the club. The report claims that the promising 19-year-old would be available for £4.4m.

Slimane has managed to register a goal and an assist in his four first-team outings, the central-midfielder is capped at youth level for both Sweden and Tunisia.

Slimane only has to look towards Matteo Guendouzi and Arsenal academy product Joe Willock to see that the Gunners are prepared to give young midfielders the chance in the first-team.