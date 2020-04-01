Arsenal plan complicated raid for two brothers currently impressing in Serie A

It’s always interesting when two brothers sign for a club, because allegations will always be made that one was signed just to keep the other one happy.

AC Milan clearly signed Gigi Donnarumma’s brother Antonio to keep him happy, Chelsea had enough Hazard’s to make a separate team at one point while Kaka’s brother Digao managed six years at Milan without bothering the first team.

In many ways it makes sense when signing a youngster from a foreign country, but this example actually sounds like both brothers are immensely talented in their own right.

According to a report from 90min.com, Arsenal are looking to sign Hamed and Amad Traore who are both impressing in Italy just now.

Hamed is the oldest at 20 years old who plays at Sassuolo, while Amad is only 17 but has played for Atalanta’s senior team three times this season.

The deal for Hamed could be tough as he’s currently half way through a two year loan spell from Empoli. On top of that Sassuolo have an obligation to buy but it seems that Juventus also have an option to buy him as well.

As for Amad, it’s suggested that Atalanta wouldn’t just allow him to go on the cheap, so it could be a costly operation to sign both of them.

Nothing has been agreed at this point and the complexity of the deals does mean this could be a drawn out process, but Arsenal fans should keep an eye on both names to see what happens next.