Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has made a statement regarding his future at the club as the coronavirus plunges the footballing world into chaos.

While football is clearly not a priority in these difficult times, there are undoubtedly complications surrounding the scheduling of the sport now that leagues across the world have had to be suspended.

One issue is players whose contracts, or loan deals, were due to come to an end in July, with Ceballos currently on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid.

However, speaking to El Chiringuito, as translated by the Evening Standard, the Spain international says he is prepared to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium to go in line with whatever decision is taken on extending the 2019/20 campaign.

“I finish my contract on June 30 but I would have to [continue to] play for Arsenal [when football returns],” he said.

“It would be irresponsible from my side to talk about my future. The most important thing will be for me to be important for my new team.

“I came to Arsenal to be an important player but in the last month that all disappeared [due to the coronavirus pandemic].”

AFC fans will be pleased to hear that they could be keeping Ceballos for a bit longer, though it sounds like their chances of making his move permanent seem slim, with the 23-year-old admitting his agent has informed him about transfer interest from other teams.

“My agent told me about the interest of other teams,” he added.

“I started training and changed my situation. In the last month-and-a-half I felt important. I knew about Valencia’s interest.”