It’s hard to believe that there was a lot of skepticism around Carlo Ancelotti getting the Everton job earlier in the season, he’s a top level manager with some magnificent contacts in the game.

He had started to show signs of turning things round for Everton, so this could be a huge Summer for them in terms of recruitment.

The fans will be expecting some big signings, and the name of Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez has popped up again.

As reported by The Mirror, Real want to cash in on the Colombian with him only having one year left on his deal, while he worked with Ancelotti during his time in Madrid and it seems they have a good relationship.

They report that Rodriguez is open to the idea of moving to Everton, and it sounds like Ancelotti also tried to sign him for Napoli during his spell there so it’s clear he’s a huge fan.

There’s no mention of a price tag just yet, they say Real Madrid paid £71m to sign him but it’s hard to see them getting all of that back, but it could still be a costly operation for Everton if they manage to complete it.