The grandson of Celtic legend Billy McNeil has been tragically found dead in Amsterdam at the age of just 21.

The body of Matthew McCombe has finally been located after he’d gone missing since March 14, with his family confirming the sad news today.

His mother Paula wrote: “It is with great sadness that we are announcing our son Matthew McCombe’s body was found this morning.

“Matthew was much loved by all and our hearts are broken.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped in the search for Matthew and for the love, compassion and kindness that has been extended to us since our arrival in Amsterdam.

“As a family we would kindly ask for our privacy to be respected in these sad times.”

McNeill’s former club Celtic also paid tribute via their official Twitter account, writing: “Everyone at Celtic is devastated at the news of the sad passing of Matthew McCombe, grandson of legend Billy McNeill.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Matthew’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Not much is known about the circumstances of McCombe’s disappearance, but the Daily Mirror report he’d been in Amsterdam to celebrate his 21st birthday.