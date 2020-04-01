UEFA and European league governing bodies are determined to finish the season, with voiding the campaign ‘off the table’ as per reports in the Independent.

The report states that UEFA and European league governing bodies will stage matches despite coronavirus concerns and will look to finish the 2019/20 season before the 2020/21 season kicks off.

According to sources who have spoken to the Independent, UEFA and European League governing bodies held a video conference regarding player contracts and the summer transfer window and it has emerged that they have spoken about league logistics and financial matters as well.

The outcome of the video conferences are that European football will finish their 2019/20 seasons in line with English football’s view of finishing the 2019/20 season come what may.

With all league football currently suspended across Europe, there is a general agreement that all league and Champions League and Europa League games will take place behind closed doors with all parties agreeing to play in empty arenas.

This includes the Champions League final and Europa League final, both to be held behind closed doors.

However, with the coronavirus situation not improving, it remains to be seen how the seasons will be finished, with all football governing bodies calling for creative solutions to finish their respective seasons, something which they are determined to do.