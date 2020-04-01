Change of plan for Real Madrid as two outcasts to be given key role next season to save money

We’re all used to seeing Real Madrid being the team to desperately throw money around in the hope of constructing a team that’s capable of winning something.

Things are starting to change, as they have several young talents ready to break into the team, and it’s actually Barcelona who are struggling with no young prospects and trying to buy a new team.

Don Balon has reported on Real’s approach for next season, and it sounds like they plan on being refreshingly frugal for once.

The midfield and forward areas do need some freshness, but it’s reported that they will look to the squad for solutions rather than throwing money around.

The main one is Martin Odegaard, he’s finally lived up to his early promise and has excelled at Real Sociedad this season, so it’s understandable that Real Madrid want him back.

It’s stated that the loan agreement has another year to run, so Real will need to come to an agreement with Sociedad to bring him back.

The other option is Marco Asensio who has been missing for a while through injury, but it seems he will also get a chance to establish himself in one of the wider positions.

It’s worth noting that this is still Real Madrid so you have to expect one big signing, but these two are clearly talented and it would send a positive message to the younger players if they do get a real chance to impress.