According to the Express via French publication Le Quotidien du Foot, Chelsea are amongst a long list of top European sides that are interested in signing Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

The report adds that Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as several European sides including Real Madrid and AC Milan are also keeping tabs on the Nigerian star.

Sky Sports recently claimed via their Transfer Centre (March 31 07.34 am) that two ‘top’ Premier League clubs and a La Liga outfit have tabled bids for the star, with Lille valuing the ace over £70m.

The Express add that the Blues are particularly keen on adding forwards this summer. Frank Lampard’s side need other options to help ease the reliance on Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has established himself as Chelsea’s No.9 this season after impressing across various loan spells in recent years, it’s evident that the England international does need some help up top though.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Hopefully’ – Marcus Rashford on possibly playing with Jadon Sancho at Man United Spurs star will finally return to his homeland to complete military training Former player names potential destination for Paul Pogba as Real Madrid move looks unlikely

Osimhen has made waves with Lille since joining last summer, the star has bagged 18 goals and registered 6 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this term.

The Nigeria international has broke through onto the scene and announced himself as one of Europe’s top attacking talents with some fine displays.

Osimhen is contracted until 2023 but Lille will surely cash in on the ace if he continues to perform at this superb level.

Lampard needs to add more quality to his centre-forward ranks, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have both been unconvincing this season when called on to cover Abraham.