Why Chelsea believe Frank Lampard will save them millions in the transfer market

Chelsea reportedly believe Frank Lampard’s superb work with young players at Stamford Bridge will end up saving them millions in the transfer market.

It’s been an up-and-down debut season for Lampard as Blues manager, but on the whole there are plenty of positives to take from an inexperienced manager who took over in challenging circumstances.

Part of Lampard’s success has been in bringing through a number of homegrown youngsters when Chelsea were slapped with a transfer ban last summer.

And according to The Athletic, Chelsea now feel Lampard’s superb management of this situation means it could save them plenty of money on signings in the future.

The report also details how CFC have become more shrewd operators in the transfer market in general, despite some recent flop purchases.

According to The Athletic, recruitment staff at clubs all over Europe were left stunned at how quickly and efficiently Chelsea agreed a deal with Ajax for Hakim Ziyech.

Still, it seems increasingly clear that, under Lampard, Chelsea have a bright future built around rising stars like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Billy Gilmour.