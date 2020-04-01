Juventus’ finances have been hit hard following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The club has not played since March 3rd, with the Serie A being one of the first major European leagues to have suspended football, due to the global pandemic.

Without playing, the Italian club are one of many across the globe to be seriously suffering without their expected revenue, with drastic action reportedly being needed.

According to Italian outlet II Messaggero, as translated by the Sun, Juventus could be forced into handing their star player Cristiano Ronaldo a big transfer ultimatum.

The above reports states that the club will be unable to offer the forward a new contract extension, with the player currently earning a staggering £510,000 a week. It has already been reported (via the Guardian), that the Juve squad and staff have already taken pay cuts, in order to help out during these financial hardships.

Such a situation, however, is looking to have a bigger impact in the long run, with the club reportedly struggling to tie down Ronaldo, whose current deal expires in just 2022.

II Messaggero further report that the striker could well be sold in the next transfer window, citing Juventus in asserting a minimum £60m valuation. The Portuguese international is the team’s top scorer this season with 25 goals across all competitions though, so such an avenue is likely to be avoided.

It is no doubt a tough scenario for club authorities to find themselves in, with a permanent pay cut or letting his contract run down also being reported as potential options. Ronaldo is a household name though, so the club will not want to risk leaving their star asset unhappy, if possible.

The coronavirus is no doubt having a huge impact on the world of sport, with situations behind the scenes, starting to look very messy.