Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Matthijs de Ligt again, one year on after failing to sign him.

This is according to the Independent, who cite that the Red Devils are interested in signing the Juventus defender, despite arriving for €75m just last summer.

De Ligt has struggled during his first season in Italy, failing to establish a permanent position in the starting XI, with some of his performances being called into question. The 20-year-old is, of course, still developing and gaining experience, but such a situation has caught the attention of United.

As per the same report, the club would be interested in signing De Ligt should the player become available, despite being represented by Mino Raiola.

Such speculation, however, bodes the question as to where United stand with Axel Tuanzebe. The youngster hasn’t managed to have a breakthrough season in the first-team picture as of yet, and surely the arrival of De Ligt would hamper his chances even further.

Tuanzebe has been held in high regard over the last couple of years, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even describing the defender to United’s official site as being the ‘future of the club’. The Englishman gained some valuable experience on loan at Aston Villa last season, but hasn’t received many Premier League minutes.

He has five league appearances to his name this campaign, with three in the Europa League. In such games though, his inclusion have been little more than cameo minutes.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have established themselves as being the team’s starting defensive duo, with Eric Bailly also receiving some starts since returning from injury at the start of the year.

It could be argued whether United actually need to spend big money on a new CB this summer, as they already have four different selections. Should De Ligt arrive, it could well result in another loan move for Tuanzebe.