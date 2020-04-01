Former player names potential destination for Paul Pogba as Real Madrid move looks unlikely

It doesn’t matter if we have actual football going on or not, the situation with Paul Pogba and what will happen with him in the Summer has always been in the news this season.

It could be a tough one for Man United to figure out, because the thought of him in a midfield with Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay is an exciting one, but the distraction he provides is something they could do without.

Plenty of ex players have been having their say in the media, and former Premier League player and French international Bacary Sagna is the latest.

His comments were reported by Goal.com, and it’s clear that he thinks he will leave – but not to Real Madrid:

“I see more Paul returning to Juventus because Cristiano [Ronaldo] is there and because Juventus is the club that made him shine.”

“He loves the club, he already knows it.”

“It will be tricky for him to go to Madrid now because Madrid are not doing so well and there would be big expectation on him and the Madrid team is getting old.”

“If you think about the next two or three years, I think Juve has bigger potential than Madrid.”

The point about Real Madrid is an interesting one, because they do seem to have a squad split between exciting youngsters and veterans who are past their peak, so it would be a risk to join them.

They’ll need some players in their peak years to help guide the youngsters, and it could result in a formidable team, but it could also lead to a period of transition with little success.

Juventus don’t tend to pay huge transfer fees, so it will be interesting to see what happens with the Frenchman this Summer.