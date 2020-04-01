Chelsea could reportedly face a delay to completing their transfer move for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.

The whole footballing calendar has been plunged into disarray due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world, with major leagues put on hold and transfer windows looking likely to be affected too.

In an interesting explanation from ESPN, it looks like it could be a fairly easy legal move for clubs to extend the contracts of players beyond the current termination date of June 30th.

The report explains that this is a fairly arbitrary date given because of the timing of the end of the season, but with the 2019/20 campaign likely to have to finish much later than usual, it’s suggested that players like Ziyech may see a scheduled July 1st move postponed until a later date.

As noted by ESPN, this could be a blow for the Morocco international, whose move to Stamford Bridge is already in place, and with the delay likely to mean he loses out on money from his improved contract with the Blues, whilst also risking injury if he continues to play for Ajax.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed if this means they have to wait longer for their exciting new signing, who has lit up the Eredivisie in recent times and who looks ready for a move up to a more competitive league.