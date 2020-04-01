Journalist Duncan Castles has stated that Harry Kane and his closest advisor are seriously debating leaving Tottenham Hotspur, citing wages and the club’s ability to compete for major silverware in being the two biggest factors.

The striker has recently hinted at a Spurs exit, stating on Instagram that he isn’t one to wait around for trophies. His exact comments, as quoted by Sky Sports News, were: “I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.”

The Evening Standard have been among the sources to recently link Kane with Manchester United, and fans of the Red Devils will be excited by this latest transfer update from Castles as it sounds like the 26-year-old is now seriously considering his future.

Spurs haven’t won a trophy since 2008, picking up an unwanted reputation in always falling at the final hurdle. Many have questioned Kane’s desire to leave in the past, as the prolific goalscorer turns 27 this summer, with still no silverware to his name.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles has acknowledged this, revealing: “This time Kane and his closest advisor, which is his brother, are serious about deciding if this is the time to move.” The reliable journalist states that a calculated decision needs to be made, whilst clubs are still prepared to pay big money for his services.

The above report would suggest that the England international is heavily favouring a move out of north London, as fans will question the pulling power that Spurs currently have. Castles cites two main reasons in the forward’s argument: “This is Kane and his people saying not only do we want a bigger contract, but we want to know that if we stay at Tottenham, we have the opportunity to win titles.”

When looking at the league, Spurs are 41 points off Liverpool. Although the Reds have been quite the anomaly this season, not even the most optimistic Tottenham fans will be expecting to compete for the title next year.

With the very likely possibility of no Champions League either, one must question what exactly Kane expects to be winning at the club. Wages have been reported by Castles as a factor, but even in this field, Spurs will struggle to compete with the likes of Manchester City and United.

Kane seems ideal for United’s needs right now, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer somewhat over-reliant on Marcus Rashford this season before his injury, which then led to the loan signing of Odion Ighalo.

Despite the Nigerian’s fine start at Old Trafford, he surely isn’t a long-term option and a club like Man Utd need to be signing the very best in the world, with Kane perfectly fitting the bill.