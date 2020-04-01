‘Hopefully’ – Marcus Rashford on possibly playing with Jadon Sancho at Man United

Marcus Rashford has opened up on the prospect of playing with Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho at Manchester United, Sancho is being heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils.

Rashford was quizzed by Bleacher Report on what United’s ‘link-up play’ would be like if Sancho joined his England teammate and French star Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

Rashford responded by saying that United’s attack would ‘obviously’ be ‘good’ if the Dortmund starlet joined the Red Devils. The forward even hailed Sancho as a ‘great player, a new generation player’.

The Mirror claim that the Red Devils are prepared to break their transfer record to secure Sancho’s signature, with the ace reportedly valued at around £100-£120m.

When Rashford was asked what sets Sancho apart from the rest of the playing field, the star told Bleacher Report that the former Manchester City academy star is ‘creative’ and ‘imaginative’.

Here’s what Rashford had to say on what it would be like to team up with the tricky winger:

“It obviously would be good, Sancho’s a great player, a new generation player. It’s definitely exciting to watch him become the player he’s becoming.”

“Hopefully we can all play together that would be good.”

“He plays off the cuff, he’s creative, imaginative, I think they’re the things you need to do to be world class.”

Sancho has been absolutely phenomenal since leaving Pep Guardiola’s side for Dortmund almost three years ago, the 20-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting players in world football.

Sancho’s potential addition would also address an important need for United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer using Rashford and Martial in centre-forward roles – the Red Devils are short of options out wide.

There’s no doubt that this potential signing would be massive, United would be making a huge statement of intent to their rivals by securing Sancho’s signature in the next transfer window.