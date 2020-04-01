Zlatan Ibrahimovic issues challenge to Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has issued a skills challenge to his old team-mate Paul Pogba.

See the tweet below from the veteran Swedish forward, who shone alongside Pogba in the 2016/17 season at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic seems keen to take on Pogba in a skills contest, though we’re not yet sure what that will entail or if the France international will accept the challenge.

Still, with football shut down for possibly the next few months due to the coronavirus outbreak, we could all do with our favourite players finding new ways to keep us entertained!