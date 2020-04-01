According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus have joined fellow European giants Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain with their interest in Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi.

Calciomercato claim that the injury troubles of Mattia de Sciglio and Danilo this season is leading Juventus to target the signing of another right-back this summer.

Hakimi is in the final season of his two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund, the full-back has established himself as a top talent in his position with some fine performances for the German outfit.

Juventus’ interest in the 21-year-old appears to be at an early stage, with Calciomercato claiming that the Turin outfit are yet to open discussions with either Madrid or Hakimi’s representatives.

Football Espana report via AS that Los Blancos are keen to have the Moroccan star back at the club next season, although they can’t guarantee the full-back first-team football.

More Stories / Latest News “You’ve surprised me” Juventus star makes admission about the character of Cristiano Ronaldo Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk names hardest player he’s had to mark Premier League and EFL to continue talks regarding player wages and season resuming

With Hakimi also capable of playing on the left flank, Calciomercato suggest that Madrid’s decision on the Moroccan’s stance within the team could depend on Marcelo’s future with the team.

Finally, it’s claimed that Hakimi’s contract runs until 2022, so Los Blancos are in a relatively safe position to command an adequate fee should the full-back be sold.

Hakimi has registered seven goals and 10 assists 37 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace is one of Europe’s top wing-back’s for sure.