Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk had some interesting answers for some questions during yesterday’s viral #AskVirgil Q&A on Twitter.

As well as revealing that he backs himself to beat Liverpool teammates Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in a 100m sprint race, the Dutchman was quizzed by one fan on the ‘hardest person you’ve ever had to mark’.

Unsurprisingly last year’s Ballon d’Or runner up named Manchester City talisman Sergio Aguero as the most difficult player he’s had to mark.

Aguero — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Aguero has been one of the Premier League’s best strikers ever since he moved to the Citizens in the summer of 2011 from Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine sits 4th on the rankings for all-time Premier League goals with 180 to his name, the ace is only seven goals away from equalling Andy Cole’s record.

With the 31-year-old showing little signs of slowing down right now, we fully expect the star to achieve this feat with Pep Guardiola’s side – probably in the not so distant future considering Aguero’s eye for the back of the net.