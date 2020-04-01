Manchester United could reportedly have been handed a significant transfer boost regarding their rumoured pursuit of Leicester City star James Maddison.

The England international has shown himself to be one of the finest attacking midfield players in the Premier League in recent times, and seems like he could be a superb fit at Old Trafford.

Man Utd could therefore be pleased to hear latest reports on Maddison’s future, with the print edition of Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, claiming Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho is being eyed by Leicester as a potential replacement for Maddison.

The report suggests the Foxes are already working hard to sign the Brazil international, who shone under manager Brendan Rodgers when they were together at Liverpool.

It remains to be seen if Leicester could realistically make a big signing like that and keep hold of Maddison, so United fans could have some justification in feeling optimistic about this.

Maddison has been linked with MUFC by the Sun for as much as £90million, and the 23-year-old himself would surely also relish a big move like this.

A skilful creative player with an eye for goal, Maddison looks like just what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to improve his team’s attacking performances next season.