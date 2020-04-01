Manchester United are reportedly ready to seal the transfers of Borussia Dortmund duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

In what could be a stunning double raid on Bundesliga giants Dortmund, both players are linked as targets for United in a report from the Evening Standard.

The report notes how United missed out on Haaland in January, partly down to being unwilling to include a £66million buy-out clause in his contract.

It would seem this is now how much it would cost Man Utd to sign the Norway international from BVB now, with a recent report from Mundo Deportivo also mentioning a similar price.

The Evening Standard also name Sancho as one of the Red Devils’ top targets, and it would certainly be exciting to see the duo in action together at Old Trafford.

Both have been world class performers for Dortmund and are up there with the best young talents in world football right now.

This could be an expensive double swoop, however, with the Daily Star recently linking Sancho with both United and Chelsea at a price of around £100m.

In truth, that could look like an absolute bargain in the long run, with both of these players sure to be both worth well over £100m in the next few years if they continue to improve at this rate.

MUFC would surely benefit hugely if both these elite attackers could continue their successful partnership in Dortmund in Manchester next.