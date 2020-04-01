Manchester United have identified two potential transfer targets to pursue in place of Tottenham star forward Harry Kane, according to a report in the Manchester Evening News.

United remain huge admirers of England captain Kane and with the player suggesting he could leave Spurs, the Red Devils could be open to the possibility of a move for the striker.

Kane recently took to Instagram to hint at the possibility that he could be open to leaving Spurs if he didn’t feel content with the direction the club was going in.

On Instagram live, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, Kane said: “If I don’t feel we are progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I am not someone to stay there for the sake of it”

As per the Manchester Evening News report, Kane could cost in excess of £100m, and United remain keen on bringing a big name centre forward after a failed bid for 19-year-old Erling Haaland, who chose to join Borussia Dortmund instead of the Red Devils in January.

However, United are said to have identified Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa attacker Jack Grealish as priority targets to pursue instead of England international Kane, according to the Manchester Evening News.

While Kane is undoubtedly a world class talent, it may be that MUFC are happy enough with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and wonderkid Mason Greenwood in that position, while Odion Ighalo has also shone since joining the club on loan and may be an option to consider keeping permanently.

Sancho and Grealish, meanwhile, might be more necessary upgrades in the attacking midfield department.