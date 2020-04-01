Manchester United have reportedly already held talks with Mino Raiola over the potential transfer of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international has long looked one of the most exciting young players in world football after his breakthrough at Ajax last season, though he hasn’t got off to the most convincing start at current club Juve.

ESPN have suggested Man Utd could be ready to come back in for De Ligt after previously failing to secure his signature, and Don Balon have now gone one step further and claimed that talks with his agent Raiola have already taken place.

The Red Devils could no doubt do with a top signing like De Ligt in defence, with the 20-year-old still surely set for a great career at the highest level, even if things haven’t gone exactly to plan for him in Serie A so far.

United spent big on signing Harry Maguire last summer and could no doubt benefit from bringing in a better partner alongside him, with De Ligt sure to be an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Still, Don Balon suggest De Ligt himself would favour a move to Barcelona if he is to leave Juventus, but United fans can be encouraged by the claims that they’ve initiated some contact over getting this deal done.