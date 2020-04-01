The turnaround in Man United’s fortunes this calendar year has been remarkable, and it’s probably papered over a lot of the cracks in the squad.

There are several positions that could use strengthening, but the right back spot doesn’t seem to be one. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been outstanding this season and looks like the first choice for years to come, while Diego Dalot is a more than capable back up.

Despite that. 90min.com have indicated that United are keeping tabs on PSG’s Belgian right back Thomas Meunier. As is always the case with a Man United transfer target, it seems Borussia Dortmund are also keen, but nothing has been agreed yet.

It’s a move that wouldn’t make sense from United’s point of view as things stand, he’s 28 so it’s not like he’s one for the future and his versatility isn’t that appealing.

He is capable of doing a job in midfield, but it would be a questionable move to give a decent wage to a player just to play as a back up or in an unfamiliar position.

The report also suggests that he would like to stay in Paris anyway, so it seems unlikely that he’ll be at Old Trafford next season.

Dortmund may need to sign a new right back if Achraf Hakimi goes back to Real Madrid, so that could be a sensible move for them to make.