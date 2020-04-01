A report has indicated the precise moment things started to go downhill for Manchester United and Paul Pogba, and fans won’t be thanking Jose Mourinho for his role in it.

Pogba’s Old Trafford future remains the subject of much speculation at the moment, with the Manchester Evening News suggesting the France international still wants out of the club and that most of his team-mates would agree that it would be for the best.

The report also suggests one key moment in Pogba’s relationship with United deteriorating was when the Red Devils splashed out on the signing of Alexis Sanchez on huge wages under Mourinho.

Not only did the Chile international flop at United, but the report suggests this played a key role in unsettling Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola.

In many ways, Sanchez was a typical Mourinho signing and will have to go down as one of his biggest blunders during his reign as Man Utd boss, especially as it seems to have also done so much damage to Pogba’s career with the club.

Of course, some might also argue that the 27-year-old shouldn’t be too focused on how much his team-mates earn, but it’s easy to see how Sanchez being on so much money whilst performing so poorly would rub a lot of players up the wrong way.