Nemanja Matic has been full of praise for his Manchester United team-mate Scott McTominay, stating that he will be an important player for the club over the next decade.

In an interview with United’s official site, the Serbian has been speaking about the promising midfielder, who has asserted himself in being a key starter in the side over the last eighteen months.

Having initially been used pragmatically under Jose Mourinho, McTominay has never looked out of his depth, with the 6ft 4inch midfielder always looking composed in the middle of the park. The Scotsman has since developed into one of the squad’s most vocal figures, acting as a leader for his fellow teammates.

His maturity is clearly a trait that has caught the eye of Matic, who says: “Now he’s a proper senior player, he plays like he’s had ten years in the first team. With him, we don’t have any problems.”

Such comments are certainly justified by McTominay’s performances, with it being easy to forget that he is just 23 years of age. Whether he is deployed as the lone sitting midfielder or with a partner, the Scotland international never fails to assert his commanding presence on games.

There is still plenty more to come from the academy product too, with Matic recognising his potential: “I think he will be a very important player for Manchester United in the next 10 years or more. He is the kind of player and person that you always want to have in the changing room.”

Ironically, McTominay and Matic are very similar in both their attitudes and style of play. Both figures relish the defensive side of the game, anchoring the midfield and not being shy to get stuck in on the field. They stick to their business and keep a relatively low profile off the pitch too, a big factor as to why the Red Devils are big fans of the duo.

Given the Serbian’s experience, United will be hoping to see their young star learn from Matic and start adapting more traits from the successful midfielder into his own game.