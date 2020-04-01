Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has suggested a Paul Pogba replacement as transfer speculation surrounding the French midfielder drags on.

Ferdinand reckons that Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez would be an ideal replacement for Pogba should the Frenchman leave Old Trafford in the next transfer window.

Pogba has appeared to struggle to settle in his time at United, not ever quite looking the player he was at Juventus or has been for his national team, leading to plenty of speculation over his long-term future.

According to Ferdinand, Saul Niguez could be a huge hit at Old Trafford and the former Man Utd defender rates the Spanish midfielder very highly.

Speaking about Niguez on Instagram, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Ferdinand said: “I don’t want Pogba to go but if he does go I’d take Saul Niguez all day long. Not like-for-like but still a top player.

“What a player. I’ve been harping on about Saul Niguez for a few years now. I think he’s a major player. Composed, calm, great left foot, lovely conductor, he can score goals, tactically he’s very aware.

“You can see Simeone, he gets his team really well set up and he’s in the middle orchestrating and dictating things.” Ferdinand added.

However, Atletico will surely be reluctant to sell such an important player to United with his contract running up until 2026, and according to the Mirror’s report, he is rumoured to have a release clause of £135m.

It remains to be seen whether Saul moves to United this summer, with the Premier League outfit yet to qualify for the Champions League as things stand with league football in England suspended due to the coronavirus.