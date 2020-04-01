Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has got fans talking as he posted an image of Lionel Messi in a Liverpool shirt on his Instagram page.

It’s not clear precisely what the Spaniard is getting at with this mocked up picture, but he seems to be jokingly suggesting the Argentine could be a decent signing on a free in the summer.

Messi’s future has been up in the air in recent times, with the player hitting out at his club Barcelona in a statement earlier this week.

Liverpool, however, are surely not a realistic destination for Messi, whose wages would surely disrupt the harmony in the Anfield dressing room, while the player himself has previously spoken about returning to his native Argentina once his Barca days are over.