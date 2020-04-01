(Photo) – Norwich’s Timm Klose leaves PornHub tab open in pic uploaded to Instagram story

Norwich City defender Timm Klose may be feeling a little embarrassed after forgetting to close a particular tab before uploading a picture of himself watching Netflix on his MacBook to his Instagram Story.

The centre-back appears to have accidentally left his PornHub tab open, it seems like Netflix wasn’t the only thing keeping the ace entertained during lockdown…

He may have unknowingly went a bit too far with his attempts to let his fans know what he’s up to whilst self-isolating.

Norwich defender Timm Klose should have been more careful when he uploaded onto his Instagram story ? pic.twitter.com/rIhejLphqn — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 1, 2020

Klose has made only one appearance in all competitions this season, with a serious knee injury keeping the no-nonsense defender out of action.