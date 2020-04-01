The Premier League and EFL have just issued a joint statement alongside the PFA and League Managers Association (LMA) after a meeting earlier today regarding the ‘challenges’ football faces as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The statement reiterates that there are no intentions for top-flight and EFL football to return until it is ‘safe and appropriate’.

The latest update from the organisations also adds that talks regarding the resumption of the season and the other ‘high-profile’ matter of player wages are set to continue in the next ’48 hours’.

There have been plenty of calls for top-flight players especially to agree to a wage cut whilst we deal with the widespread Covid-19 pandemic.

Take a look at the statement below:

“Senior representatives from the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), the Premier League, the EFL and the League Managers Association (LMA) met today and shared a constructive meeting regarding the challenges facing the game as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The meeting reiterated that the overriding priority is the health and well-being of the nation – including that of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters – and everyone agreed football must only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

“No decisions were taken today, with discussions set to continue in the next 48 hours with a focus on several high-profile matters, including player wages and the resumption of the 2019/20 season.”

More Stories / Latest News Awful story for Chelsea as it’s revealed their dithering cost them two world class keepers and resulted in Kepa Arsenal could seal cut-price £4.4m move for midfield target Change of plan for Real Madrid as two outcasts to be given key role next season to save money

The Premier League and EFL initially planned to go ahead with fixtures as usual until Mikel Arteta’s diagnosis of Coronavirus ultimately led to these competitions being suspended.

Football clubs aren’t exempt from economic problems and certain financial measures should be taken to protect teams at this moment in time.