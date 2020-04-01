According to the Mirror, former Liverpool ace Jamie Redknapp has hailed Sadio Mane as a ‘phenomenal’ player and an ‘absolute machine’ after his fine displays since joining the Reds.

The Merseyside outfit parted with an initial £34m, as per BBC Sport, to sign the star from Southampton back in 2016 and the lightning-fast forward’s displays have made this fee look like an absolute bargain.

Mane has hit superstar levels over the last two seasons, the wide forward is now deservedly regarded as one of the best attackers on the planet.

Redknapp told Sky Sports that Mane’s been ‘incredible’ with Jurgen Klopp’s side, adding that the ace is ‘made out of granite’.

Mane is one third of Liverpool’s deadly front three which also includes the prolific Mohamed Salah and the skilful Roberto Firmino.

Here’s Redknapp’s special praise of the 27-year-old:

“When they signed him from Southampton there were a few raised eyebrows, but he has just been incredible.”

“He’s made out of granite. He’s so strong, he’s brilliant in the air, he attacks the back post as well as anybody and he can finish off either foot.”

“He is just a phenomenal player, great at playing off that side, where he’ll put the ball into the frontman and Roberto Firmino will set him up.”

“He is an absolute machine in every single game. He gets scrappy goals, great goals, he doesn’t care, and that’s what sets him apart.”

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea amongst sides interested in signing £70m+ rated striker ‘Hopefully’ – Marcus Rashford on possibly playing with Jadon Sancho at Man United Spurs star will finally return to his homeland to complete military training

Mane has really established himself as a world-class player with Liverpool, the star has produced the goods in several crucial moments for the Reds over the last two years.

The Mirror claim that Real Madrid are now interested in a move for the African superstar, this isn’t surprising given his superb performances, but we’ve seen know indication that Mane would want to leave Anfield.

Why would he? Klopp’s men are at the top of world football right now, Liverpool were on the brink of sealing a historic first league title in 30 years before major sports leagues were brought to a standstill due to Covid-19.