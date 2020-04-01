In many ways it makes sense that clubs won’t want to dish out long contracts to a player once they get older, but you can also understand why a player would want some security.

If they agree to a short deal and get injured then it leaves them out on a limb, but the club might argue that they would be stuck with a veteran on a high wage who can’t contribute anymore if they sign them up for too long.

That’s a situation with Willian at Chelsea just now, with his contract coming to an end this Summer.

Tuttosport reported on the possibility of him moving to Juventus, and it seems a reunion with Maurizio Sarri could be possible if they are willing to offer a three year deal.

They report that talks with Chelsea have stalled because they are only offering two years when he wants three, so that could leave the door open for Juventus to make a move.

He turns 32 in the Summer so it would be a risk, but with no transfer fee it could be worth taking a chance on the Brazilian.