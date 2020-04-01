Richest footballers in the world in 2020, including Man Utd star and surprise name ahead of Ronaldo & Messi

Football players earn extremely high wages and are some of the richest people in sport. Football players take home significant wages and are some of the highest earners compared to athletes in other sports. The world of football has seen several top earners through the years and here is a comprehensive list of the top 10 richest footballers in the world by net worth in 2020…

10. Paul Pogba – $85 Million

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba who starred for his country in the 2018 FIFA World Cup as France went on to lift the trophy hasn’t replicated his international form for the Red Devils but remains one of the highest earners at the club. Pogba is currently worth $85 million and is on a £290,000-a-week contract with Manchester United. Apart from his weekly wages, Pogba also has sponsorship deals with Adidas and is one of the richest footballers in the Premier League.

9. Eden Hazard – $100 Million

Former Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard secured a blockbuster €100m transfer to Real Madrid last summer and is one of the highest earners for the Spanish giants. Hazard is currently on a contract worth £400,000-a-week with Real Madrid and the Belgium captain has sponsorship deals with Nike, Topps and Electronics Arts. His net worth is estimated at being $100m.

8. Andres Iniesta – $120 Million

Former Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is one of Spain’s most decorated players of all-time winning the UEFA Champions League at club level and the Euro 2008 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup for Spain. Iniesta currently plies his trade for Japanese club, Vissel Kobe, earning a whopping $576,923-a-week wages. The Spanish midfielder also has a sponsorship deal with Japanese footwear brand Asics and owns a vineyard selling wine under the brand name Minuto 116, named after the minute he scored for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final. Iniesta’s net worth is estimated to be $120m.

7. Gareth Bale – $125 Million

Real Madrid’s Welsh international winger Gareth Bale along with Eden Hazard is one of the Spanish club’s highest earners. Bale currently earns £350,000-a-week in wages and has brand sponsorships from Nissan, Adidas, Lucozade and Konami. The Welsh footballer also owns a sports bar and restaurant in Cardiff called Elevens. Bale’s net worth is estimated to be $125m.