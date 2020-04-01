Sadiq Khan urges Premier League clubs to assist NHS during coronavirus crisis

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has reportedly written to every Premier League and Championship club in the UK capital to do their bit to assist the NHS through the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Guardian, Khan has highlighted three ways football teams can play a part in helping the NHS in these difficult times, calling on them to provide access to their medical staff, use of their stadiums, and accommodation for NHS workers and carers who need to be away from their families.

The Guardian claim the mayor wrote to ten clubs in the top two tiers of English football – Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Fulham, Charlton Athletic, QPR, Brentford and Millwall, while Tottenham had already begun the process of releasing their medical staff to work alongside NHS staff.

It would certainly be good for the health service to get as much help as possible at the moment amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the UK.

If football clubs can use their vast wealth and resources to ease the strain on regular hospitals, that would surely do wonders to get us through this challenging time at least a little more smoothly.