Some players just look suited to a certain team, so it was a surprise when Matthijs de Ligt opted to join Juventus instead of Barcelona last Summer.

The Spanish side have close ties with Ajax and tend to have their pick of players from there, and de Ligt moving to Barcelona just made so much sense.

READ MORE: Good news for Real Madrid as their young star beats Barcelona ace to Young Player of the Year award

They needed a new defender to eventually take over from Gerard Pique, he showed exceptional leadership qualities at Ajax and he’s outstanding on the ball, so he could’ve been perfect.

Things haven’t worked out for him at Juventus, and a report from Don Balon has suggested he regrets making that move to Italy.

They state that it’s known he isn’t happy, and apparently Mino Raiola has been talking to Man United about a possible move, but he would prefer to move to Barcelona.

They say he was close to moving there last year and now wants to make it happen, but there’s one huge problem with his plan.

Barcelona just don’t have the money to sign him right now – they have a pressing need for a new striker and most of their money could be spent on that, so de Ligt could have an interesting choice to make this Summer.