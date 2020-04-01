An apparent representative of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has given an interview that seemingly opens the door for the forward to seal a transfer back to Liverpool at some point in the future.

The Reds’ remarkable rise under Jurgen Klopp has perhaps shown that Sterling was wrong to ditch Liverpool for City earlier in his career, though of course the England international will point to his extensive collection of medals in that time as an argument against that.

Still, Liverpool now looks the place to be for any top footballer and Sterling could surely still get into the Reds’ starting line up, even with the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in that front three.

Sterling himself was recently asked by a fan during a Q&A about potentially rejoining Liverpool and he certainly didn’t rule it out.

And now, L’Equipe quote someone claiming to be a representative of the 25-year-old as also hinting it could be an option in the future.

“Even if Raheem is attached to Manchester City, he hasn’t forgotten Liverpool, because that’s where he became who he is as a man and as a player,” the rep is quoted by L’Equipe.

“Of course, there was controversy surrounding his exit, but since then, time has run its course and everything is possible.”

It remains to be seen if LFC fans would definitely welcome Sterling back, but for those who do still rate the player highly, this sounds very encouraging indeed.