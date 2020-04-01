Liverpool fans may be interested to hear just how highly RB Leipzig ace Tyler Adams rates his team-mate Timo Werner.

Werner has been strongly linked with Liverpool for some time now, with a recent report from the Daily Express claiming he could be signed for his release clause fee of around £50million and that the Reds are confident they’re at the front of the queue for his signature.

The Germany international has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like he would add something to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, even if he already has one of the best attacking line ups in world football with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to choose from up front.

Speaking about Werner, Leipzig midfielder Adams spoke about what a joy it is to play with him, giving LFC an insight into what they can expect from the player if he does indeed make the move to Anfield.

“If you’re able to score in that many different ways, you’ll be able to play at the highest level for a really long time, [for] the biggest clubs in the world, the national team,” Adams told ESPN in the video clip above.

“He’s a pleasure to play with. It makes it easy playing as a midfielder knowing you can play the ball over the top and he’ll catch it no matter what. He’s a great guy and a great player.”