Video: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and coaches conduct remote Spurs training session

A Tottenham video has emerged that might just make your day as we all sit at home missing the football during its suspension due to the coronavirus crisis.

Watch below as Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and his coaches conduct a remote training session, with the club’s players all tuning in via video to be put through their paces.

#thfc Spurs squad training remotely with Jose Mourinho and fitness coaches today. pic.twitter.com/EIg1MvgrIW — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) April 1, 2020

In these difficult times, it’s nice to get the odd glimpse of life going on as normal, with Mourinho and his coaches clearly still hard at work to ensure their players keep fit during the break to the football season.

Tottenham fans will hope this means their players will still be in decent shape for whenever the Premier League can resume.