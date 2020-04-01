Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti would prefer a move to Chelsea over Arsenal and Manchester United, according to reports.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo claiming that the club have set a €50m asking price for the defender as Premier League clubs show an interest.

Umtiti is highly regarded in being a top class talent, but his campaign has been overshadowed by injuries this season. The Barca defender has featured just eleven times in the league, but his side have won nine of those games, with the only two losses coming away to Real Madrid and Valencia. When fit, he is no doubt starting material.

Chelsea are reported to be interested in signing the 26-year-old, with the Mirror reporting that Stamford Bridge is his preferred destination. They also cite Arsenal and Manchester United in being offered the player’s services, but the defender favours a move to the Blues.

As per the above price tag, €50m would not be the worst piece of business for Frank Lampard’s side. Whilst Chelsea do have depth at the back, many of their options are still very inexperienced, with none of Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori or Andreas Christensen being older than twenty-five.

The arrival of Umtiti would bolster their selection in quality, with the two time La Liga winner having played at Spain’s top level for four years now.

Arsenal also badly need a new centre-back, however, with the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos looking far from good enough and with Mikel Arteta’s side suffering a poor season that puts them at the very real risk of missing out on European football altogether.

United could also benefit from a more solid partner alongside last summer’s big signing Harry Maguire, with Umtiti sure to be an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly if he can get back to his best.