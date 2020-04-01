Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have become quite the defensive duo over the last twelve months.

Since the Englishman returned from his nasty fractured leg injury (via Sky Sports) early last year, the 22-year-old has established himself as a key starter in Liverpool’s side.

Having earned the nod over the reliable Joel Matip when fully fit, Gomez has featured twenty-eight times in all competitions this season, playing a key role in Liverpool’s inevitable Premier League title winning campaign.

In fact, in every single league game that he has featured in this season, the Reds have won. When you delve into these stats a little further, they become even more impressive. Gomez has played 90 minutes fourteen times in the division, with his side keeping ten clean sheets during that time.

Inevitably, the Englishman has been granted plenty of plaudits from his fellow peers this season, with Van Dijk being the latest to do so.

During a live Q and A session on his Twitter page, the Dutchman was asked out of all the CBs that he has ever faced, which one would he like to play alongside the most.

In light heartened fashion, Van Dijk named his partner in crime, Gomez.

Liverpool fans, including the Englishman himself, no doubt loved his reply, as it further highlighted the duo’s strong relationship.

At 22-years-of-age, Gomez has the potential to develop even further and with Van Dijk by his side, the sky appears to be the limit for him.