Of course Barcelona were never to know that football would be suspended, but it’s just made the signing of Martin Braithwaite look even worse.

By the time La Liga starts again they should have Luis Suarez and possibly Ousmane Dembele back, so the emergency signing will have no real place in the squad.

As a result, the rumours have already started about selling him and it seems that West Ham are a possible destination.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Barcelona purchased him for a fee of around £15m, and they would be willing to let him go for a similar price if an offer came in.

He’s only played three times so it could go down as one of the worst transfers in the club history, but they were left with no choice after selling Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz in January, while Suarez and Dembele went down with long term injuries.

The whole situation is fairly embarrassing for Barca, but if they can get their money back then they could save face, and Braithwaite would get a chance to return to England and show what he can do.