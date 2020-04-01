Zlatan Ibrahimovic is prepared to walk away from AC Milan due to drastic changes

Zlatan’s grand return to AC Milan in January looked like the perfect way to finish his career.

He was coming in after a fantastic spell in MLS, he was a legend at the club and looked like a big personality who could help drag them back to relevance after a disappointing few years.

He made a positive impact in the few games he did play, and it looked like the club was planning a big Summer to build around him for one final season next term.

It’s all gone wrong very quickly, after The Mirror reported that he’s now prepared to walk away from the club due to turmoil behind the scenes.

They report that Zvonimir Boban was sacked from his role as Chief Football Officer, and it sounds like he was instrumental in bringing Zlatan back to the club but also had big plans in the transfer market this Summer.

The report suggests his contract was only for six months with the option of an extra year, so that should make it easy for him to leave, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.

You have to think that he won’t want to go out like this, so we might see him play for one more club before he retires.