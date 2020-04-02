With football players looking to pass the time at home in a variety of different ways at present, Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took to Instagram for a Q&A with his followers, and he was quick to name the team’s best player to go on a night out with.

According to Goal.com, the midfielder suggested left-back, Andy Robertson, was the dressing room king in that regard, after being asked who has the best banter.

Nor did Oxlade-Chamberlain hold back on what life is like with the Scotsman around when away from work.

“I’m going to have to give it to Robbo, just because he’s the loudest and he’s non-stop. It’s, like, non-stop – Duracell bunny every day,” he said.

“All he does is just cause carnage and just banter everyone, so, yeah, Robbo.

“To be honest we never really get a chance to go out much during the busy season and a lot of schedules. We don’t really do that. But on the few occasions we have as a team, Robbo is definitely good value on a night out. He’s a top lad.”

It was clearly a good distraction from what is an unusual situation for everyone, let alone a professional athlete. Trying to maintain fitness at home rather than being put through their paces by fitness trainers will surely see intensity drop to an extent.

With there being no sign of when the current pandemic will end, and therefore no knowledge as to when the Premier League champions-elect will actually play again, simple pleasures such as social media interaction will provide some respite amidst the enveloping gloom.