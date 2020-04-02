Arsenal have reportedly been given what sounds like a big opportunity to clinch the transfer of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

The England international has been on loan at Roma this season and this spell in Serie A seems to have helped him get back to his best after a difficult time at Man Utd.

A recent report from Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Metro, linked Arsenal with having made an approach for Smalling, and it now looks like a permanent move to Roma is off the table.

A fresh report from Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Team Talk, states that Roma have given up on signing Smalling and will prioritise a move for Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren instead.

This could be good news for Arsenal, who have been weak in central defence for some time now, and who would surely see Smalling as an upgrade on the likes of Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi.

The 30-year-old has shown at Roma this season that he can be a quality defensive player, and he’s far from the only player in recent times to improve after leaving Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku has enjoyed a similar revival after his move to Inter Milan, while United flops like Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay have enjoyed huge success in Ligue 1.