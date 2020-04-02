Arsenal have reportedly been handed a potentially significant boost to their hopes of sealing the permanent transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spain international has been on loan at the Emirates Stadium this season, and has generally looked pretty impressive even if injuries have derailed his campaign.

Ceballos also seemed to be getting into some fine form just before the season had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, and many Arsenal fans will now be facing an anxious wait to see what the future holds for him.

Still, it seems like he’s not in Zinedine Zidane’s plans as the French tactician plans a clear-out at the Bernabeu, according to the Daily Star.

Arsenal will hope this means they can keep Ceballos beyond this season, with the 23-year-old showing he could be a superb long-term signing.

Ceballos has long looked an exciting youngster and could now be approaching his peak years, while his playing style also looks ideal for new AFC manager Mikel Arteta.

It’s not clear why Madrid are not more willing to show some faith in him, but the Daily Star report suggests he could be one of a number of players shown the door by the Spanish giants in the next transfer window.