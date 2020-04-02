Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has predicted that both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will be leaving the club.

The duo have been hugely important for the Gunners in recent times, with Aubameyang in particular showing himself to be one of the finest finishers in the game and one of the most important players at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal have reason to be concerned about Aubameyang as the Gabon international is approaching the final year of his contract.

It would not be at all surprising if a player of Aubameyang’s quality felt he could do well to move to a bigger club, as he’d surely get into the starting line up of many elite sides who could challenge for major honours in the near future.

That seems a lot less likely to happen at Arsenal any time soon, and Campbell is not optimistic about either Aubameyang or Lacazette sticking around in north London with the team in its current state.

“I just don’t think Arsenal are in a position to keep [Aubameyang],” Campbell told AFTV in the video below. “I can’t see us being able to offer him anything like we think we could.

“We’re not in a great position ourselves and I think he’s one of the assets we can cash in on because there are going to be other positions in the team that need addressing.”

He added: “You know what, I think Aubameyang and Lacazette are going to go. I think both of them will go. I’m a straight talker and I say it as I see it.

“Aubameyang they can get something for, I think Lacazette, the way Arteta wants to play, doesn’t really fit the system. So I think there’s going to be a lot of change.”