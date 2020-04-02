Arsenal are reportedly fearing the worst as Real Madrid seemingly step up their interest in wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli.

The exciting young Brazilian forward has enjoyed a tremendous first season at Arsenal and looks like he could be a big part of their future.

However, that’s only if he stays at the club, and Don Balon now report the Gunners are worried as Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane gives his approval for the Spanish giants to try to sign the 18-year-old, who is valued at around £70million.

Not many players turn down Real Madrid, and Martinelli may well feel unconvinced he’s made the right choice over moving to Arsenal at this time.

The north London giants are a historically big name, but they’re going through a difficult period and Martinelli might not want to stick around for too long if they continue to struggle to win silverware and remain out of the Champions League.

It’s come compliment that Real Madrid are already interested in the teenager, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d fare in a stronger side.